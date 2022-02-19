Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nutrien also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-11.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

