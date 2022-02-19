NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,897 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

