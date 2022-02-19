NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in NVR by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,519,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,996.04 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,489.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

