O3Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.93 or 0.06851435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,134.04 or 1.00248834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003218 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.