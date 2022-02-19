Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth $21,735,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $12,600,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter worth about $10,087,000.

Shares of CIIGU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

