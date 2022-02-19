Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 37,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 88,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Separately, Dawson James decreased their price objective on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.
The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.
About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
