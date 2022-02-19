Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 19,438 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $259,886.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.