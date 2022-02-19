Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.12 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

