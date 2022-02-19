OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
OI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)
