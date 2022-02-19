Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

OMCL opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

