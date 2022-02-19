Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $56.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Open Text by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 232.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

