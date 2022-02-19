Oppenheimer Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

