Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $543.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
