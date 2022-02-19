Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $543.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 326.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

