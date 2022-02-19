Oppenheimer Trims Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Target Price to $64.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

