OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.09 Million

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $20.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $20.31 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $61.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $61.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.68 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $84.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,212. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a P/E ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

