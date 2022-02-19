OptionRoom (ROOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,972.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $711,382.10 and $71,972.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.03 or 0.06840563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.43 or 1.00047056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

