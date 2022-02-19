Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Orange in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Orange in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on Orange in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.79 ($13.39).

Orange stock opened at €11.01 ($12.51) on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($17.95). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.67.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

