Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -34.16.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

