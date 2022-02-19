Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $444.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $444.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

