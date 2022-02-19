Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 139,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,395 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.