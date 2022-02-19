Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $67,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

