Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $20,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

