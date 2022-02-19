PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $43.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
