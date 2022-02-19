Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

PLTR opened at $11.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,849,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,897,000 after purchasing an additional 138,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

