Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $28.38 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

Paramount Global Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

