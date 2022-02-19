Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 962 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CW stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

