Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $35,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

NYSE PAYC opened at $318.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.86. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

