Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152,971 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Payoneer Global worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 41.9% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

