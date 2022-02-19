PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

PDCE opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

