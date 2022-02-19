PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDFS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

