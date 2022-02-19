Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $125.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pegasystems traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 2980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,821,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.53.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.