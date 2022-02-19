Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $203,062.50 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $29.63 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

