Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.14

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.14 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22.76 ($0.31). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.31), with a volume of 908,426 shares trading hands.

PDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £315.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.14.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

