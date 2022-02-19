Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 23.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

GCMG opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 180.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

