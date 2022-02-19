Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GDEV opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90. Nexters Inc has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
Nexters Company Profile
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
