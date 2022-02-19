Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEV opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90. Nexters Inc has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

