Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Performant Financial worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 226.1% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 354.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.63 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

