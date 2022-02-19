Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 225.01 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of 182.38 and a 52 week high of 246.48.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.