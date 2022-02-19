Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 225.01 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of 182.38 and a 52 week high of 246.48.
About Pernod Ricard
