Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

