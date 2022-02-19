PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

