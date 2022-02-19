Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,870,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

