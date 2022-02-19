Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $234.20 and last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 17105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average is $181.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

