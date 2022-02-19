Piper Sandler Comments on Masimo Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on MASI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

Shares of MASI opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

