Piper Sandler Trims ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price to $245.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.00.

SWAV opened at $147.49 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $189.99.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

