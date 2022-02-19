Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 781,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,145. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $167.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.