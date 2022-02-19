Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124,482.21

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $124,482.21 and approximately $175.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.53 or 0.06817447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,977.98 or 0.99998132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00051714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

