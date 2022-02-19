PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Brokerages predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce $70.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $285.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.06 million to $286.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $490,782 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.