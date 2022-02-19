Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 392,500 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 392,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

