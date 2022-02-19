Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 16,549 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $2,128,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $175.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.48 and a one year high of $185.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

