Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,312 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Myriad Genetics worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.