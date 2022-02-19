Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $13.26 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

ACRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

